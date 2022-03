KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-City Storm defeated the Lincoln Stars by a final score of 8-3 on Sunday at the Viaero Center. Mitchell Miller notched the first hat trick of his USHL career in the win. The hat trick was the 35th in the organization’s history. Victor Czerneckianair, Drew Montgomery, Jeremy Wilmer, Dane Dowiak, and Graham Gamache also scored goals for Tri-City in the win. Arsenii Sergeev recorded his 24th victory of the season in goal for the Storm. Tri-City returns to action next weekend at the Viaero Center in back-to-back home games against the Fargo Force. Tickets to each game can be purchased by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144 during Box Office hours or by visiting www.StormHockey.com. Puck drop for each game is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO