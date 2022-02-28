Retirement income in the age of war, inflation and low rates

Retiring early is an impressive feat that many have the desire to achieve. Retirement is a lifelong goal for many. It has always struck me as semi-ironic that we spend our younger years looking forward to getting older to achieve more "freedoms". Teenagers dream of the day they can move out and have their own things, live by their own rules, and have their own money. Yet, when reality comes to roost, many young adults return to dreaming about the ease of life without many responsibilities. "Adulting", as many call it, can be hard work!

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO