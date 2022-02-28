ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Retirement income in the age of war, inflation and low rates

InvestmentNews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetirement income in the age of war, inflation and...

www.investmentnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Inflation and interest rates hit home

It makes sense to focus on the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge in the week ahead. After all, the central bank’s interest rate-setting group meets in three weeks. It is all but certain the committee will raise its short-term borrowing rate for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
BUSINESS
Morganton News Herald

Questions about the inflation rate

According to polls, inflation is the No. 1 issue in the country. This is understandable. The most recent data show the inflation rate during the past year was 7.5%. In the 21st century, the annual inflation rate was above 3% only four times, and it never rose more than 4% until last year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Inflation#War#Finra
moneytalksnews.com

The Average Retirement Income in 2022

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. How are you going to pay for retirement? How is everyone else doing it?. What is the average retirement income for 2022? Has it changed a lot from past years as we emerge from the pandemic? Are you anywhere close to average?
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

Senior Homeowners, Retirement and the Looming Risk of Inflation

When you retire, you assume the money you’ve worked so hard to put away is finally going to pay off. But inflation means that your money will be worth less tomorrow — and when you’re retired, that can be a major cause for concern. It could even lead to taking on debt, since your money isn’t going as far as you imagined it would.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Navigating Volatility, Inflation And Rising Rates

In 2022, we have extreme uncertainty around the fundamental economic environment, the policy response, inflation and the response of policymakers. Stafford: Hello, I’m Kim Stafford, and I’m here again with PIMCO group CIO Dan Ivascyn to give you an inside look at some of the recent discussions taking place within PIMCO’s investment committee, or IC. Thank you for joining us, Dan.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Fighting The Last Inflation War

In the aftermath of the 1970s inflation, it became an item of faith that monetary authorities shouldn’t wait until elevated inflation shows its face, before reining in an overheating economy. When Fed Chairman William McChesney Martin delivered his famous line about central banks, his key point was that it...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Kansas City Star

Consumer Sentiment at 10-Year Low Due to Inflation, Higher Rates

This doesn’t bode well for the economy. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey fell to a 10-year low of 62.8 in February from 67.2 in January and 76.8 a year earlier. The decline stemmed entirely from a 12.9% drop in confidence among people making $100,000 a year or...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
KAAL-TV

Inflation rate highest in 40 years

(ABC 6 News) - Inflation rates do normally increase and the federal reserve typically reports about a 1 to 2-percent influx year to year. But right now, we're seeing about a 7.5-percent price increase on goods compared to this time last year. "The problem is the pandemic came along and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Seeking Alpha

Love To Retire At Age 50? Here Is How

Retiring early is an impressive feat that many have the desire to achieve. Retirement is a lifelong goal for many. It has always struck me as semi-ironic that we spend our younger years looking forward to getting older to achieve more "freedoms". Teenagers dream of the day they can move out and have their own things, live by their own rules, and have their own money. Yet, when reality comes to roost, many young adults return to dreaming about the ease of life without many responsibilities. "Adulting", as many call it, can be hard work!
ECONOMY
WGNtv.com

Free financial services for low-income individuals, families

Ladder Up is a local non-profit that’s offering free financial services to low income individuals and families. It can help file taxes, obtain financial aid and much more. Joining us now with the details is Executive Director Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek. (312) 588-6900. Instagram @ladderupchicago.
ADVOCACY
KHOU

Maximize your income and plan for retirement with Lampson Retirement Solutions

HOUSTON — Lampson Retirement Solutions has a special offer for Great Day viewers...The first 30 people to contact them and mention "Great Day Houston" will receive a complimentary financial analysis, a $199 value for free. A blueprint of your current financial situation, and how to align your investment strategies with your retirement goals.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy