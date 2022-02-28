ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Rural Covid-19 Vaccination Rate Inches toward 50%

By Tim Murphy
 8 days ago
Just under half of all rural residents are completely vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a Daily Yonder analysis. As of February 24, 49.8% of the total rural population was completely vaccinated, a...

Commentary: Democrats Should Keep Their Focus on Needs of Poor and Working-Class Americans

President Joe Biden seems to be reframing his domestic agenda around decreasing inflation, lowering costs, and reducing the deficit. In his State of the Union Address last week, the president appeared to retreat from the Democrats’ Build Back Better Agenda, leaving aspirational federal investment promises of his first year for a more Manchin-friendly austerity message. This would likely be a critical miscalculation of what rural voters want.
Rural Infections Drop by More Than 80% Since Omicron’s Peak

New Covid-19 infections dropped for the fifth consecutive week in rural America last week, reaching their lowest level since mid-November. New cases of Covid-19 in rural counties numbered about 120,000, a reduction of 16% from two weeks ago. Since the record-breaking peak of the Omicron variant in the third week of January 2022, infections in rural America have fallen by more than 80%.
An Illinois Bill Aims to Counteract a Decades-Long Trend: The Decline of the Black Farmer

This story was originally published by Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. The pictures stunned Demarkius Medley. Included in a letter denying financial support from an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, they showed his four-acre farm plot in Galesburg, Illinois. But he hadn’t been there when they’d been taken. The USDA agent had visited his property without him, he said, and then denied his application.
Immigrants and Refugees a Growing Part of Smaller Communities

In the 1970s, around 15,000 people lived in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The city experienced the same setbacks of many cities its size, including a downtown that had faded so drastically that the community’s own economic development authority called it “a place to avoid … filled with crumbling sidewalks, worn buildings, vacant storefronts, and faded pride.”
Q&A: How to Love a Hometown with J.P. Brammer

Editor’s Note: This interview first appeared in Path Finders, an email newsletter from the Daily Yonder. Each week, Path Finders features a Q&A with a rural thinker, creator, or doer. Like what you see here? You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article and receive more conversations like this in your inbox each week.
Can Farmers Help Each Other Navigate Mental Health Crises?

This story was originally published by Civil Eats. Chris Frakes spent childhood summers on her grandparents’ corn and soy farm in Iowa, and she vividly remembers the devastation of the 1980s farm crisis. In that one decade, some 300,000 farmers defaulted on their loans and many were forced to shutter their operations forever.
Commentary: On Keeping Up

Joseph, my friend’s son, drove up from Ashland on a rainy Tuesday to drop the limbs of our broken Black Oak for me. I paid him a hundred dollars for the work helping me clean up the snowstorm damage, but he was, I’m sure, doing it as a favor for me, his dad’s buddy, whom he’s known since he was a child. He’s a tree trimmer who is studying to take his Arborist certification test and, given the ninety miles and four mountain passes of driving from there to here involved, there was no way he was making what he’d otherwise deserve to earn for such a job.
Smoky Overtones? Wineries Adapt to Forestall Effects of Wildfire and Rising Temperatures

Harry Peterson-Nedry has seen a lot over his 40 years of growing wine grapes in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, but the summer of 2020 was one for the books. “We had fires in the Willamette Valley and some of them were close to [wine] regions that are very important,” said Peterson-Nedry, founder of Ribbon Ridge Winery. “We’ve had smoke before, but we never really had an impact until 2020.”
Rate of New Covid Infections Falls 40% in Rural Counties

The rate of new Covid-19 infections in rural America plunged last week, indicating that rural counties have passed the peak of the Omicron surge, a Daily Yonder analysis shows. Meanwhile, the rural death rate from Covid-19 climbed for the third consecutive week. New Infections. The number of new infections in...
Small Cities Worry Cybersecurity Money Won’t Reach Them

This article was produced by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The ransomware attack that struck Salem, New Hampshire, a little over a year ago forced the town to shut down its entire computer network—with chaotic consequences. Officials couldn’t process car registrations, and residents couldn’t pay taxes...
