Rural Covid-19 Vaccination Rate Inches toward 50%

Joseph, my friend’s son, drove up from Ashland on a rainy Tuesday to drop the limbs of our broken Black Oak for me. I paid him a hundred dollars for the work helping me clean up the snowstorm damage, but he was, I’m sure, doing it as a favor for me, his dad’s buddy, whom he’s known since he was a child. He’s a tree trimmer who is studying to take his Arborist certification test and, given the ninety miles and four mountain passes of driving from there to here involved, there was no way he was making what he’d otherwise deserve to earn for such a job.

OREGON STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO