Astronomy

March to feature spring-themed moon, trio of planets

By Brian Lada,
 8 days ago

The nights are becoming shorter, but there is still plenty to see in the night sky during March, including an eye-grabbing gathering of planets.

The long winter nights will soon be in the rearview mirror as the seasons swing back in favor of longer days across the Northern Hemisphere following the upcoming equinox.

Although the nights are becoming gradually shorter across the United States, there are still some intriguing astronomical events to look forward to in the sky, including a gathering of popular planets and a full moon that has a nickname related to the springtime weather.

March will also feature the annual tradition of making the hour hand on clocks spring forward for daylight saving. Daylight saving time in 2022 begins on Sunday, March 13, and will result in the sunrise and sunset occurring one hour later compared to standard time.

So get ready to change the clocks, especially so that you don't miss one of the top astronomical events of March.

March 17-18: Full Worm Moon

As the days grow longer and the temperatures across North America progressively rise, there are changes throughout the environment from melting snow to budding trees. This month's full moon is nicknamed after some of these changes, particularly with one animal.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, March's full moon is called the Worm Moon as earthworms begin to emerge as the ground thaws and soil temperatures rise. Larvae also start to appear following the winter months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0JG4_0eRbcJua00

Other nicknames for March's full moon include the Crow Comes Back Moon, Goose Moon, Snow Crust Moon and Wind Strong Moon.

March 20, 11:33 a.m. EDT: Vernal Equinox

Just one week after daylight saving time starts and three days after the worm moon rises, winter will officially come to an end with the arrival of the equinox.

The vernal equinox marks the official start of astronomical spring north of the equator, taking place this year on Sunday, March 20, at 11:33 a.m. EDT. This is different than meteorological spring, which starts on March 1 year in and year out.

On the day of the equinox, the sun's most direct rays are focused on the equator, meaning that every location around the world will experience roughly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night.

After the passing of the equinox, days will be longer than nights across the Northern Hemisphere, while nights grow longer than days across the Southern Hemisphere.

Late March: Trio of planets in morning sky

The end of March will be a great time to set an alarm earlier than normal to take a look at the pre-dawn sky as planets gather in tight formation.

Venus, Saturn and Mars will bunch together in the southern sky about an hour before sunrise. Venus will be the brightest of the trio, Mars will be on the right and will glow with an orange tinge and Saturn will be the dim dot in the sky between the other two planets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCENe_0eRbcJua00

No telescope will be needed to enjoy the celestial trio, but cloud-free conditions will be a necessity.

The showing will continue into early April with Saturn and Mars appearing in incredibly close proximity to one another on the mornings of Monday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 5.

