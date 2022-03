Lil Bo Weep has died. She was 22. "She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her," Schofield wrote on Facebook. "As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that i love so so much."

