More breakfast food options will be opening soon.Mary West/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like an expertly crafted bloody mary. Whether it's the hair of the dog that bit you, or you’re starting your morning off with that spicy tang, it’s enough to soothe and invigorate, all at the same time. Combine that with fun surroundings and an expansive food menu and you may have just found yourself a new go-to destination. It’s also something that has made one local restaurant incredibly popular in recent years. Enough to help it continually expand throughout the Valley, with two new locations on the way.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO