Gamers wishing to tryout the new upcoming action role-playing hack and slash game Babylon’s Fall. Will be pleased to know that its developer PlatinumGames and publisher Square Enix have released a new Babylon’s Fall demo today. The exclusive RPG will officially launch on the PlayStation platform next month and will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5 from March 3, 2022. Any progress you make will be transferred over to the full game if you decide to purchase.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO