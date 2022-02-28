ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Cretaceous Dinos Join Jurassic World Evolution 2 Next Week

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurassic World Evolution 2 is expanding next week with new DLC that brings the creatures from the animated series, Camp Cretaceous, into the game. The developers behind Jurassic World Evolution 2 have revealed the game’s new DLC pack which is set to launch on March 8th (next Tuesday). On top of...

www.cinelinx.com

Deadline

Four Original ‘Christmas Story’ Castmembers Join Peter Billingsley In HBO Max Sequel From Warner Bros. & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: A Christmas Story Christmas, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s sequel to A Christmas Story for HBO Max, continues to ramp up its cast, adding four actors from the original 1983 film: Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). The film follows an adult Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising his starring role) in the 1970s as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old...
MOVIES
Secret Chicago

Field Museum’s Exciting New ‘Jurassic Oceans: Monsters Of The Deep’ Exhibit Opens Next Week

Dive into the Jurassic period’s extraordinary underwater environment. Chicago’s array of world-class museums and attractions never fail to impress with frequent exhibitions and events announced each year. Over the last couple of years we’ve been treated to exhibitions on history’s most famous artists like Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet , to interactive cinematic exhibits like Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes , and arbor-inspired outdoor spectacles like Human+Nature .
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

SeaWorld Delivered A Jurassic World Clapback To Universal Orlando, And It's Cold As Ice

The world of theme park Twitter is a fairly easy place to understand. We’re used to seeing something happen at Disneyland or Disney World, and then the Twitter accounts for Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood light up with some snarky, though admittedly usually pretty funny, response. But sometimes there is a wild shake-up in the natural order of things. Disney has even been known to throw a bit of social media shade now and then, but SeaWorld just dropped a pretty epic burn. Well, not so much a burn, as this dig was ice cold.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Hollywood studios pull upcoming releases in Russia

Several major Hollywood entertainment companies have said they are pausing the upcoming release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing “humanitarian crisis” in Ukraine.Warner Bros, Sony Pictures, The Walt Disney Company and Paramount Pictures announced the news as Russian military forces continued their attacks in the country.Violence continues to rage across the region, with thousands of citizens forced to flee their homes across the country’s borders.Not long after sunrise, a Russian military strike hit the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with at least six bodies pulled from the ruins, an emergency official said.Meet the characters of #TheLostCity....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Meg 2: The Trench Adds More Shark Bait to Cast

Production on Meg 2: The Trench has been ongoing for a few weeks now and the upcoming sequel has added some more shark bait to the call sheet. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of the casting additions, which includes some returning from the 2018 feature film that are reprising their roles. Sienna Guillory of the Resident Evil film series, Skyler Samuels of FOX's The Gifted, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta of Snowfall, have all signed on to join the cast which will welcome back returning cast members Cliff Curtis, Sophia Cai and Page Kennedy. Jason Statham once again leads the film which has In The Earth director Ben Wheatley at the helm.
MOVIES

