Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor will fight for UFC gold in his next appearance. McGregor has hinted he will fight for the belt when he returns for quite some time, and even Charles Oliveira has expressed interest in the bout. Although not many think the fight will happen given the Irishman is on a two-fight losing skid, the odds of a McGregor title fight seemingly increased after Dana White said he’s going to rebook Islam Makhachev-Beneil Dariush. For UFC commentator Joe Rogan, that decision sets McGregor up to fight for the belt.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO