Somerset, MA

Somerset Mom’s Viral TikTok Launches Berkley Singer to Hollywood

By Gazelle
 8 days ago
It was a big night on the big stage Sunday as "American Idol" judges sent Berkley native Delaney Renee Wilson through to Hollywood. Golden ticket in hand, Wilson was accompanied by her employer and friend Nicki Maher, a Somerset mom and social media influencer who used her platform to boost Wilson...

Fairhaven, MA
