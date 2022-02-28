ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Is ‘1883’ Over After That Finale? Taylor Sheridan Is Moving on to ‘a Different Era’

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Albany Herald
 8 days ago

If it felt like you got a bit too much closure and not enough “what’s next?” in the 1883 finale, there’s a reason for that: It sounds like “This Is Not Your Heaven” was the last episode. “We wanted to make a ten-hour...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Is ‘1883’ Returning? What the Future Looks Like for Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. Is Taylor Sheridan continuing “1883”? Since the first season came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday, viewers have been eager to know what comes next. Upon a quick search, the answer is yes. Paramount Plus has ordered more episodes of “1883,” an announcement made during the streamer’s investors call on Feb. 15. That day, it was also revealed that the “Yellowstone” universe will continue with another chapter, “1932,” set to follow the Dutton family “during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” Following Sunday’s finale, however, Sheridan shared that he’s seemingly closed the...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Which Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Shows Fans Are Most Excited For

Taylor Sheridan, creator of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” is working on a number of brand new shows. It seems Sheridan is announcing a brand project every other day without much of a slowdown. The success of “Yellowstone” and its first spinoff “1883” have launched Sheridan’s career into hyper-drive. Though he has many irons in many fires, Sheridan’s top priority is writing the fifth season of “Yellowstone.” which will begin filming in May. He’s taking a step back from the responsibilities, such as showrunning and directing, to focus on the demanding writing aspect.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
Chris Mccarthy
Person
James
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
102.7 KORD

‘1883’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Warned Sam Elliott He’d ‘Hate Me at the End of This F–kin’ Thing’

Sam Elliott has nothing but praise for 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan, but the writer-director wasn't always so sure their relationship would turn out that well. In an interview to promote the Yellowstone prequel, Elliott revealed that when they first met, Sheridan told the iconic actor that he'd hate him by the time the season was finished shooting.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Taylor Sheridan Says He’s ‘Grossly Overtaxed’ With New Projects in the Works

Taylor Sheridan has a lot on his plate, and he’s the first to admit it. In a recent interview with Deadline, Sheridan said just that. He’s in the middle of so many projects, it’s no wonder he’s overtaxed. There’s “Yellowstone” going into season 5; “1883” just ended, and possibly going into season 2 depending on Sheridan’s plan for it; “6666” in the works; and now the recently announced “1932.” And he’s writing all of them. So, yeah, Taylor Sheridan has a lot on his plate.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

1883 Finale: Tim McGraw, EP Go Deep on [Spoiler]'s 'Magnificent' Exit, Show Boss Taylor Sheridan's Surprising Response to a Sob-Filled First Take

Warning: This post contains spoilers from 1883‘s Season 1 finale. So now we have a definite, devastating answer as to how Yellowstone‘s Duttons came to settle in Montana. As last week’s 1883 heavily hinted, Elsa “Lightning Yellow Hair” Dutton succumbed to her arrow wound in Sunday’s season finale. As she started to fade, her father, James, rushed her to the land that would eventually become his family’s ranch, and she picked the spot where she wanted to be laid to rest. A short time later, as she and James sat under the tree she’d selected, she died. (Read a full recap here.)
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Paramount
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Taylor Sheridan Wanted To Make the Series a ‘Rollercoaster Ride’ for the Audience

Fans are still reeling from that emotional and action-packed “1883” season finale. Not to mention the season as a whole. Creator Taylor Sheridan truly achieved something great with this series. He made it a prequel to “Yellowstone” to draw those fans in while also creating something that stands well on its own. It has the characters you root for, the stunning scenery, and the action and emotion to tie everything together.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Faith Hill Says Taylor Sheridan Is ‘One of the Greatest Writers of Our Time’

With the first Yellowstone prequel, 1883, behind us, fans are anxious to learn more about their beloved shows and the actors and production crew who brought it to life. As the stars of 1883 are just as passionate about the show as its fans, they’re more than happy to oblige. In a recent interview with Reel School, Faith Hill opened up about her time with director and writer of 1883, Taylor Sheridan.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Albany Herald

Colin Farrell has a big weekend

Colin Farrell is back in a big way. He appears in two movies released on Friday, "The Batman" and "After Yang." Farrell plays Penguin in "The Batman." He's unrecognizable as a gangster who crosses paths with Robert Pattinson's Batman. In "After Yang," he plays a father tending to his family's...
MOVIES
Albany Herald

'DMZ' trailer stars Rosario Dawson fighting in civil war

Rosario Dawson goes to battle in a fictional American civil war in a trailer for "DMZ." The HBO Max four-part limited series is based on a DC Comic and is produced and directed by Ava DuVernay. In the show, the United States enters a second civil war when a group...
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

‘The Courtship’ Premiere: Nicole Rémy Fills Her Dance Card (RECAP)

Nicole Rémy is looking for love, and The Courtship is helping her find it. NBC’s newest reality dating series debuted Sunday, March 6, hoping to win the hearts of fans of The Bachelor/The Bachelorette, Love Is Blind, and more. The Courtship sets itself apart with its Regency-era setting, saying goodbye to modern dating and returning to the courting lifestyle of Jane Austen novels.
THEATER & DANCE
Primetimer

Taylor Sheridan on why 1883 is "close ended": "I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey"

"I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t," Sheridan says of the 1883 finale, adding: "For me, as a storyteller it feels close ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then." Sheridan also acknowledged that he has a lot of shows on his plate, saying: "I’m grossly overtaxed. It’s impossible, what they’re asking for. But it was impossible what they asked for last year. I don’t know what else to say. But…the goal with 1883, I wanted to tell this really abstract odd structured story. If you were paying attention, I tell you exactly what was going to happen, in the first scene of the first episode. And then hopefully made you fall in love with the world, and forget that stuff, and play with your expectations that there’s no way what I’ve already told you could actually happen. To play with structure that way, felt like a new rollercoaster ride for an audience, and hopefully a really reflective and beautiful one. We wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that’s what we did."
TV & VIDEOS
Sacramento Bee

Traveling Through Time! See the ‘Outlander’ Characters in Different Eras

New times and places! Throughout Outlander’s tenure, Claire Randall and the rest of the Fraser family have traveled through time — from 18th century Scotland to 20th century America. The Starz drama — which premiered in August 2014 — introduced viewers to combat nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe)...
MOVIES
Albany Herald

What’s Next for Jamie & Claire in ‘Outlander’ Season 6? (VIDEO)

Home is where the heat is on Season 6 of time travel romance Outlander. Soulmates Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) peaceful North Carolina settlement, a hard-won refuge for the couple, is in the crosshairs. Taking aim: vengeful neighbors, old enemies, and the brewing Revolutionary War. 'As...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy