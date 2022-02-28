Horse&Rider Monthly: Volume 25 | Strength and Conditioning

Train smarter, not harder: Time isn’t kind to ego-fueled workouts. It’s time to invest in feel-good training. Gone are the days of running yourself ragged working your mirror muscles. The new age of fitness welcomes sessions that maximize efficiency, reinforce proper movement patterns, and blend mobility with strength. This workout is like getting a full car service for your body. The warmup inspects tightness and triggers warning lights if major muscle imbalances appear so you can grease those joints and execute the workout at maximum capacity. Remember, this is guiding you to train smarter, not harder, and part of that equation means getting your body moving in the proper range of motion before you add weight, so don’t skip the warmup.

WORKOUTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO