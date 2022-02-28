ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

What to Wear This March, According to Your Horoscope

By Ellen Ricks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a rough winter, we’re all itching to get out again, and spring is almost here. If you’ve spent most of the last couple of months in sweats, it’s time to break out of your fashion rut and try something new when Venus (the planet of beauty and style) and Mars...

NYLON

Your March 2022 Horoscope Brings Some Much Deserved Cosmic Chillness

As the planets pile up in Aquarius and Pisces, your March 2022 horoscope brings the levity of possibility. Welcome to the surge months, the high points of the Piscean deluge, a halcyon moment in which no planets are in retrograde, and the bulk of them chill in Aquarius and Pisces. Welcome to Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas’ apartment, Zordon’s command center, Giles’ library. If you’ve been waiting to order spittoons for the ayahuasca ceremony, now’s the time. With Mars and Venus entering Aquarius on March 6 comes a renewed vision, and direction for your year ahead. And as the sun and Mercury barrel through the Piscean kaleidoscope, so do they transmute, mutate, and reimagine what you thought was possible. It’s a dreamy month, at times too hazy for you to see clearly, but you’ll have plenty of chances to regain clarity.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of February 19, 2022. In 1961, Piscean cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human to orbit the Earth in a spacecraft. As his feat neared its end, Gagarin left the capsule at 20,000 feet above the ground and parachuted the rest of the way. He arrived in a turnip field where a girl and her grandmother were working. They provided him with a horse and cart so he could travel to the nearest telephone and make a call to get picked up and brought back to headquarters. I foresee a metaphorically comparable series of events transpiring in your life, Pisces. Be flexible and adaptable as you adjust to changing conditions with changing strategies. Your exceptional and illustrious activities may require the assistance of humble influences.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Pisces New Moon Will Initiate A Metamorphosis For These 4 Zodiac Signs

You’re being pulled down a beautiful adventure, because you’re gearing up for an incredible new moon. In astrology, a new moon is always a powerful opportunity to lay down the groundwork for something new and open your heart to a whole new perspective. In fact, a new moon is always the best time to set an intention, because as the moon moves through the remaining 28-days of its cycle, you’ll carry that intention with you in everything you do. The zodiac signs who will be affected by the new moon in Pisces 2022 the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — have every reason to look forward to what’s coming next.
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 8 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aquarius. Aries (March 21-April 19) You might have an emotional reaction to a friend or a member of a group. Someone might say or do something that alarms you or surprises you. This is why you need to be careful about jumping to hasty conclusions. Suss things out first. Be careful and cautious like the wise carpenter: “Measure twice, cut once.”
CHICAGO, IL
ohmymag.co.uk

Astrology: Which zodiac signs do you attract the most?

Being extremely charmed by someone you just met, without reason. The irresistible urge to know them. Being drawn to them like a moth to a flame. Feeling like they instantly fit right with you just like a missing puzzle piece. Gushes of ‘why didn’t we meet earlier’. Have you ever embodied these emotions? It could have a lot to do with your zodiac signs since they have a lot to say about the type of people you attract and feel attracted towards!
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 3/01/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You needn't go it alone. Doing your part ensures others do theirs and in the end everyone wins. There's safety in numbers - and profit too. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Someone who passed on you before is looking for a second chance. Are you interested? If so, be inviting. But make him/her work for it.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Lover, Your Weekly Horoscope Has Valentine’s Day Predictions & More

Happy Valentine’s Day, lover! Your weekly horoscope for February 14-20 2022 is here. While we traditionally think of February 14 as being a day of romance, passionate declarations of love, and chocolates, this one is going to be a little different when Mercury enters Aquarius on Monday. Aquarius is not the most romantic sign, with its detached, unemotional style. Expect a night of alien-hunting and talking about crypto rather than pillow talk. Fortunately, you’ll have a romantic do-over the rest of the week, starting with the full moon in Leo on Wednesday. The energy of the full moon gives all signs...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

February horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

February will be a month of desire and lust — right on time for Valentine’s Day. The new moon occurs in Aquarius on Feb. 1, which gives us the opportunity to break free of the constraints that are holding us back. Mercury ends its planetary moonwalk in Capricorn on Feb. 3. Venus and Mars align in Capricorn on Feb. 12, making it an ideal day for romantic endeavors. Pluto in Capricorn makes a transformative and fated connection with the Nodes of Destiny on Feb. 14. The full moon in Leo heightens our passions on Feb. 16. Jupiter in Pieces and Uranus in Taurus open our minds to new possibilities on Feb. 17. The sun swims into Pisces on Feb. 18, adding creativity and sentimentality.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 20th February to 26th February, 2022

It’s the third week of February, following the big full moon in Leo, and like most things that are Leo-related, we’re bound to keep talking about it. While we learn to hold the light of that moon with us, we move forward in Pisces season. The vitalising Sun creeps ever-closer to Jupiter, and as Leo icon Kate Bush once sang, “Like the sun coming out… Ooh, I just know that something good is going to happen. And I don't know when… But just saying it could even make it happen.” Mercury moves forward in Aquarius, forming a helpful sextile to Chiron and a square to Uranus on the 24th, charging our words with the strength to facilitate healing and change in our lives. While we’re out in the world, cloudbusting, Mars and Venus continue their conjunction in Capricorn. If you feel like making money moves, then the planets are with you, scheming up a reason to build something beautiful. Venus makes a sextile to Neptune on the 24th as well, reminding us that our dreams are valuable, and that what we call into our lives has the power to be transcendent.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

The One Nail Color Each Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Pisces Season

Welcome to Pisces season. From Feb. 18 to Mar. 20, we'll all be diving into the emotional and sentimental waters of the mystical, tender, and dreamy fish. This means the colors we adorn our nails with during Pisces season should reflect our innermost feelings and help to bring good vibes our way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
creators.com

Pisces Season Opens

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether the sun comes after the storm or the storm comes after the sunny stretch just depends on when you got to the place. Just make sure you're prepared for the full range of weather, and all is well. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your busy mind...
ASTRONOMY
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
Austonia

Sagittarius: Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Speak your truth! As Sagittarians, you usually have no problem with that. In fact, foot-in-mouth can be one of your more loveable defining traits, but not everyone appreciates a Wisenheimer. The next few weeks are a very good time for you to expand on the inside. Use your words with more accuracy to hit the right target and less like a scatter-bomb or just for effect. Reflect on how your language, tone and actions would feel if they were applied to you. Learn these lessons now and you will be better suited to handle what is to come. Look closely at grand plans coming your way to make sure they are realistic and grounded.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For March 2022

Aries – When the New Moon moves into Pisces on March 2, you are going to deal with a massive shift in your universe. You will leave certain things (or people) behind and move onto bigger and better opportunities. Then, when the sun moves into Aries on March 20, kicking off Aries season, you are going to feel a surge in motivation. You’ll have the energy to take on projects that you’ve been dreaming about for years. You won’t let anything hold you back because you’ll feel unstoppable. Overall, this month is going to bring you closer than ever to achieving your dreams.
LIFESTYLE
backpacker.com

What to Wear For Your First Dayhike

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. Hitting the trail for the first time? Time for a ‘fit check. Fashion might not be very important while hiking, but what you wear can make the difference between a fun time and a miserable one. However, that doesn’t mean you need to go out and buy a whole new wardrobe for your first hike—in fact, you may already have the right outfit ready to go. Dress appropriately with these tips.
APPAREL
Shape Magazine

A Deep Dive Into Aquarius Compatibility with Every Other Zodiac Sign

Zany, rebellious, and free are all words that come to mind when describing Aquarius. Traditionally, Aquarius is ruled by the planet Saturn, who's known to be the disciplinarian of the zodiac. However, the part of Saturn that wants to advance with the times, instead of staying stuck in the past, is the vibe that Aquarius rocks. The modern ruler of Aquarius is Uranus, who's a known radical and revolutionary that wants to bring advancements to society. (Also read: How to Decode Zodiac Sign Compatibility)
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Power Alignment in Capricorn

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Cozy up to your inspiration. Listen intently to your whispering muses. They will like and trust you when you show your interest. The more you develop the bond, the more they favor you. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Two paths converge, resulting in a blockage. Neither path...
ASTRONOMY

