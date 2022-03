Hi! I’m your guest columnist this week. My owners call me Mr. Delicious. My family name is in Latin and hard to pronounce, so pretty much everybody just refers to me as a big pig. And that’s music to my little pointy ears. I live on a sustainable farm – perhaps in Missouri, Georgia or even Kansas. Now, before you start going all “Babe” on me (it’s just a movie, for goodness sakes!), I’ll tell you right off that I know why I’m here and I’m fine with it. Generation after generation of my relatives have been carefully bred to make your dinner as tasty and nourishing as possible. But a lot can happen between the farm and a restaurant’s kitchen.

