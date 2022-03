One is a former comic actor who became president in 2019 as a political novice. The other a one-time KGB agent now in power for over two decades. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin were both born in the Soviet Union and share the same first names. But the similarities end there. The bitterly personal confrontation between the two men is at the heart of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with their personal and political futures at stake along with the fate of the country. Zelensky, 44, hunkers down in central Kyiv amid the Russian bombardment at intimate quarters with his protection squad and closest aides.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO