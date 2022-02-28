ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

NEW: COVID-19 cases up compared to previous weekend total in Clark County

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bZDM_0eRbWE4B00

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Feb. 25-27.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s test positivity rate has fallen to 8.4%, and hospitalizations are continuing to decline in data released today.

The good signs are tempered with a weekend total of 661 new cases in Clark County — about 30% higher than the total last weekend (503, excluding Presidents Day). The comparison is for combined totals from Friday, Saturday and Sunday of each weekend. Still, the total for the past week was slightly lower (1,595) than the previous week (1,641).

Daily case totals will be important to watch as a number of factors could combine to produce an increase: Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day weekend and the end of Nevada’s mask mandate on Feb. 10. Also, the availability of more at-home test kits could mean that fewer lab tests are required. At-home tests are not counted in the statistics distributed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and the Southern Nevada Health District.

But even if the omicron variant does begin to spread again, illnesses have been less severe for people who have been vaccinated. Data from the state show that nearly a quarter-million doses of vaccine have been administered in Clark County since Jan. 3.

Statewide, 40 deaths were reported in Nevada, with 26 from Clark County.

The county’s COVID-19 test positivity rate dropped from 9.7%, and is likely to go below 8% tomorrow or Wednesday. Statewide, the rate has fallen to 9.5%, down from 11.1%.

Clark County’s test positivity rate has now fallen every day since Jan. 21, when it hit its peak at 38.2%. Before that, it had skyrocketed for 29 days from 8.0% on Dec. 22.

Nevada reported 798 new cases over the weekend. About 82% of the cases were in Clark County.

Hospitals reported COVID-19 patient counts declined again, with 320 patients in Clark County and 395 in Nevada as a whole.

Before Gov. Steve Sisolak ended Nevada’s mask mandate on Thursday, Feb. 10, CDC requirements were a test positivity rate of below 8%, and a daily case rate below 50 cases (a 7-day average per 100,000 population). Currently, Clark County is at 8.4% test positivity, with a daily case rate of 48.0.

Many people continue to watch those numbers in making personal decisions to continue wearing masks indoors. Some businesses continue to follow the CDC guidelines, and mask mandates remain in place for health care facilities and public transportation

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSoA2_0eRbWE4B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt8kD_0eRbWE4B00

The lower infection rate doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still circulating. The omicron variant is highly contagious, and vaccines have proven to reduce the chance of severe illness. Health officials emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors in public places.

A total of 17,087 tests were reported in Clark County, and 20,694 tests across Nevada. People can now begin ordering four COVID-19 home tests from the post office for free delivery ( https://www.covidtests.gov/ ). At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

Information from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory indicates that 100% of the recently tested samples in Clark County were from the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for 100% of the recent cases across the state. About 4.6% of all tests are analyzed to determine which strain of COVID-19 is present, according to the lab’s website.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

  • New cases: 147 (weekend total: 661) (total: 488,046)
  • Deaths: 9 (weekend total: 26) (total: 7,479)
  • Test positivity rate: 8.4% (down from 9.7% last week)
  • Testing: 5,152,616 (+17,087 from last week)
  • Hospitalizations: 320 (down 40 from last week)

NEVADA

  • New cases: weekend total: 798 (total: 645,367)
  • Deaths: weekend total: 40 (total: 9,704)
  • Test positivity rate: 9.5% (down from 11.1% last week)
  • Testing: 6,799,590 (+20,694 from last week)
  • Hospitalizations: 395 (down 64 from last week)

As of Feb. 24 , the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 445 breakthrough deaths (+18), 1,162 breakthrough hospitalizations (+49) and 67,611 breakthrough cases (+630). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Feb. 17.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 41% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day .

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joOIH_0eRbWE4B00

The test positivity rate in Clark County is at 8.4%, which keeps the county on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk.

In today’s report, 14 of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (504 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (8.4%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (255 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 4,301,048 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Feb. 27 .

As of yesterday, 56.57% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 67.58% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.95% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338Tgx_0eRbWE4B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ySUK_0eRbWE4B00

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays .

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) , the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was down (-64) since last week. The number of patients decreased by 40 in Clark County.

The current number of hospitalizations is 395 confirmed/suspected cases statewide. Hospitals reported 100 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 53 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGaFS_0eRbWE4B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090CGD_0eRbWE4B00

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 471,619 recovered cases; that’s 96.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report .

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, 2021 , and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021. But Sisolak ended the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 10, even though the CDC had not changed guidance. Requirements remain in place according to federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance. Masks are still required on public transportation and at health care facilities.

On Aug. 16, 2021, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, 2021, and the Southern Nevada Health District began vaccinations on Nov. 10.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

