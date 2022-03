gas pumpPhoto by Erik Mclean (Creative Commons) Gas prices were already expected to rise, but now with invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the price of oil is going up which is driving up the price of gas. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago. (source) Currently, at time of publication, the average in Ohio is $3.329. (source)

9 DAYS AGO