Economy

Commerce Department Awards $54 Million in American Rescue Act Grants to Increase Access to Advanced Manufacturing Opportunities

 5 days ago

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded nearly $54 million in grants for 13 high-impact projects for research, development and testbeds for pandemic response. The funding, which was provided by the American Rescue Act, will support projects at eight manufacturing innovation institutes in the...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa awards $20M in workforce innovation grants to 46 Iowa manufacturing companies

(The Center Square) – Twenty million dollars in Manufacturing 4.0 Workforce Innovation grants have been awarded to 46 companies in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Thursday. Workforce Innovation grants are geared toward Iowa manufacturers with 76 to 250 employees. The grants focus on...
ECONOMY
KIMT

Three North Iowa manufacturers share in over $1 million in state grants

DES MOINES, Iowa – 46 Iowa companies are sharing in $22 million in state grants to promote manufacturing. “Our Manufacturing 4.0 initiative focuses on one of Iowa’s largest industries, and will help them unleash new potential to grow their businesses,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “To maintain our economic vitality in this sector, particularly as we work to mitigate ongoing workforce shortages, these grants serve as a critical resource to support advanced manufacturing businesses. It is imperative that our businesses remain globally competitive and a step ahead of the evolving demands of the 21st century economy.”
IOWA STATE
qhubonews.com

Pa Government invest $99,730 into Millcreek Township School District to increase manufacturing education and build awareness of career opportunities

Harrisburg, Pa- Governor Tom Wolf announce that new funding is available for the Millcreek Township School District Through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program(MTTC). MTTC is a grant given through the Department of Community and Economic Development. “The grant funds may be used for professional services/consultants, internships, equipment purchase, shop modifications, program development, marketing, domestic travel, and salaries and fringes.” says the DECD website. The Governor claims that manufacturing jobs have been an important aspect of Pennsylvania history. “The general pattern of the state’s industrial development had been established by the Civil War, characterized by, “a great variety of manufactures well scattered.” Since many firms served primarily local markets, Pennsylvania industry consisted of an unusually large number of companies” says the Dayco Industrial website, a industrial air heater and combustion systems company based out of Pottstown, Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Nearly all GOP governors call on White House to reverse energy decisions, boost energy production

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend global energy markets, nearly all of the country's Republican governors are calling on President Biden to boost domestic energy production, in some cases by reversing orders he signed in the opening days of his presidency to combat climate change, and to diversify U.S. sources of energy with measures like restarting work on the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDTN

City of Dayton discusses American Rescue Plan Act funds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission met Wednesday to discuss funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act Wednesday. The city received $138 million from the act. According to the City of Dayton website, it will focus on these areas with the funds for its Dayton Recovery Plan: Neighborhoods Amenities Major catalytic projects […]
DAYTON, OH
GreenwichTime

CT DEEP awards $3 million in trail grants for projects

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has awarded $3 million in grants through its Recreational Trails Grant Program for 20 projects to plan and design, build, expand, or enhance and improve multi-use trails across the state. The funding for these grants was allocated by the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Portland Tribune

Federal judge puts brakes on Oregon's housing love-letter ban

Injunction might overturn plan to give diverse communities more opportunities for homeownership. A federal judge this month put an initial stop to Oregon's first-of-its-kind ban on "love letters" in real estate transactions, a state law that took effect Jan. 1 and will likely see action at the federal appeals court or even the Supreme Court.
OREGON STATE
Seeking Alpha

Rayonier Advanced Materials grants CEO inducement awards

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) granted an award of Leveraged Performance Units with target value of $1.5M to its recently appointed CEO Vito J. Consiglio. Earned LPUs will be settled in company common stock and will be subject to a 1-year holding requirement post-vesting as well as a value cap of 15x of the initial grant value.
BUSINESS
AL.com

Mobile airport, port authority awarded $100 million federal grant

Two Mobile transportation agencies are getting a combine $100 million in federal grant money to support various projects including the construction of a new international airport terminal at the Brookley Aeroplex. The grant is broken down to include $62 million for the Mobile Airport Authority, and $38 million to the...
MOBILE, AL

