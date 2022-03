Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Teachers and staff from several Cambria and Somerset County schools getting inspired in "being the best you can be no matter what your position." They were at Richland high school Monday listening to Gerry Brooks, a nationally recognized principal and speaker who focuses on encouraging educators to improve their teaching techniques through personal climate and cultural strategies and help administrators focus on how to lead all staff in a positive and constructive manner.

