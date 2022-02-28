ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NAACP Image Awards Winners

kisswtlz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars were out this weekend for the NAACP Awards. Taking home the big awards...

www.kisswtlz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

NAACP Image Awards: Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic Among Winners From Night 4 of Non-Televised Ceremonies

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards is continuing to announce winners in several non-televised categories via streaming presentations this week. On Thursday, Night 4, honors were presented in the recording categories. Jazmine Sullivan won a pair of awards, including best album for Heaux Tales and best female artist.More from The Hollywood ReporterSanta Barbara Film Fest: Top Oscar Nominees, Including All Five Directing Finalists, Set for Panels (Exclusive)"A Long-Lost Brother I Didn't Know I Had": 'THR Presents' Q&A With 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Star Andrew GarfieldHollywood Reporter Lands National Magazine Award Nom for Reporting for Scott Rudin Exposé Other notable winners included Silk Sonic for best duo,...
MUSIC
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Regina King
Person
Will Smith
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Kevin Hart
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
The Independent

White Men Can’t Jump: Fans upset after rapper Jack Harlow is cast in lead role originally played by Woody Harrelson

Fans are upset over rapper Jack Harlow’s casting in the reboot of the sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump. On Thursday (3 March), it was announced that the forthcoming film, written by Black-ish creators Kenya Barris and Doug Hall, has cast Harlow as Billy Hoyle, a role originally played by Woody Harrelson.The 1992 classic starred Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as basketball players who team up in a lucrative business opportunity. The film has a loyal fanbase, many of which have expressed their annoyance over the casting of Harlow in the remake. One fan on Twitter wrote: “Y’all get one...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy