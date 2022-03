I was having fun with my demo for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands from the start, but things really clicked when I found the "Catatumbo of Discipline." My first legendary weapon was a handheld crossbow that called down devastating AOE lightning strikes on my enemies' noggins every time I scored a headshot, and I loved it. It's a classic Borderlands gun, but with a fantasy twist that does a lot to freshen up a series that's over a decade old at this point.

