What are annuities & are they worth investing in?

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Selling real estate can turn a large profit, but it also comes with a large tax bill. That's where a 1031 exchange comes in handy: by offering you a deferred tax break. But 1031 exchanges are complicated and have strict requirements, which means they're not for everyone. Also known as a like-kind exchange, a 1031 exchange allows real estate investors to put off paying capital gains taxes on the sale of a property under one condition: You must buy a similar property within a specified time period, essentially "trading" one investment property for another.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO