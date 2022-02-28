ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are annuities & are they worth investing in?

By Rick Orford
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is important to understand the basics of annuities before you make any decision about their worth. Annuity rates are currently very low, and as such, it may be more difficult than ever to generate an income using your money. There are a number of factors that affect annuity rates, including...

Kiplinger

Retirees, Here's What to Consider When Buying an Annuity

Saving for retirement is daunting enough without inflation throwing retirees a curve ball. Inflation soared in 2021, rising 6.8% year-over-year in November, the highest since 1982, according to government data. "When prices are going up, there's less margin for error," says Wade Pfau, a professor of retirement income at The American College of Financial Services. "Where you might have had surplus in your budget before, now there isn't that room to absorb a less-than-ideal investment."
INCOME TAX
Seeking Alpha

Align Technology: An Orthodontics Company Worth Investment

The orthodontics industry is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years, with the North American market leading the way. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) is an Arizona-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets various orthodontic products through Computer-aided Design (CAD) and Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). Their products are aimed at restoration while also providing a good aesthetic. One of the company’s two segments, the Clear Aligner segment, consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The other major segment is the scanner and services business which deals with intraoral scanning systems such as a single hardware platform and restorative/orthodontic software services. The company has a global manufacturing pipeline where it primarily manufactures aligners in Juarez, Mexico, while its scanners are manufactured in China and Israel.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Annuities#Retirement Income#Annuity#Retirement Age
moneytalksnews.com

7 Income Tax Breaks That Retirees Often Overlook

How does the adage go? With age comes … new ways to save on taxes. While you can’t stop filing taxes just because you retire, being a retiree often means you can claim some worthwhile tax credits and deductions. In some cases, these tax breaks are available to...
INCOME TAX
KTEN.com

How to Avoid Taxes on Your 401(k) Withdrawals

A 401(k) plan is a powerful tax-advantaged tool for retirement savers. Employer matches offered by some plans make them even more potent. However, except in special cases you can’t withdraw from your 401(k) before age 59.5 Even then you’ll usually pay a 10% penalty. It’s even harder to tap 401(k) funds without paying regular income tax. However, there are strategies for getting some access to funds without triggering distribution taxes and penalties. If you’re curious about your 401(k) withdrawals, it may also be a good idea to talk to a financial advisor. Try using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Do you have to pay taxes on your retirement income? It depends.

If you’ve saved and invested carefully over the years, you may expect a nice payout in retirement. But once you’re retired and enjoying those funds, how much of your income will go back to Uncle Sam? Here’s what you need to know about taxes in retirement as you plan for the future.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Should You Defer Capital Gains Taxes With a 1031 Exchange?

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Selling real estate can turn a large profit, but it also comes with a large tax bill. That's where a 1031 exchange comes in handy: by offering you a deferred tax break. But 1031 exchanges are complicated and have strict requirements, which means they're not for everyone. Also known as a like-kind exchange, a 1031 exchange allows real estate investors to put off paying capital gains taxes on the sale of a property under one condition: You must buy a similar property within a specified time period, essentially "trading" one investment property for another.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

What Role Should Social Security Really Play in Your Retirement?

You might consider Social Security a key senior income source. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneytalksnews.com

The Average Retirement Income in 2022

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. How are you going to pay for retirement? How is everyone else doing it?. What is the average retirement income for 2022? Has it changed a lot from past years as we emerge from the pandemic? Are you anywhere close to average?
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

IRS Minimum Distribution Proposal Baffles Financial Advisers

Retirement advisers are reeling this week after the IRS proposed new regulations governing how and when savers are required to begin drawing down their inherited account balances. The proposed rule (RIN: 1545-BP82) implements a 2019 law raising the age 401(k) and individual retirement account holders must begin taking required minimum...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

Are There Any Tax Changes to Capital Gains in 2022?

If 2021 taught us anything, it was that cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0 weren't bad investments to hedge. Known as the year of the NFTs, 2021 also introduced many new investors to the sector who may have profited from their initial investment. Now, it has triggered a taxable event. Are there capital gains tax changes in 2022?
INCOME TAX

