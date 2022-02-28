If your life changed in 2021, watch for income tax surprises

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The 2022 tax season is roughly one month in and some early tax filers have already received their tax refunds. And while the IRS is facing an unprecedented backlog and pandemic staffing issues, it says you can still expect your refund money to arrive within 21 days of filing your tax return. Around 24 hours after it's been submitted to the agency, you can start tracking the status of your refund using free IRS tools.

INCOME TAX ・ 9 DAYS AGO