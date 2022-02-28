ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney explains his ‘feud’ with Michael Jackson

By Jenny Evans
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul McCartney and Michael Jackson are two of the most successful recording artists of all time, so when it was announced that they would be joining forces to write and record new songs, the music lovers of the world were understandably excited. As you probably already know, two amazing...

CBS LA

Paul McCartney To Play SoFi In May

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney is going back on the road for the first time since he played Dodger Stadium back in 2019. FILE — Paul McCartney performs at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 10, 2014. (Scott Varley/Torrance Daily Breeze/Getty Images) The 79-year-old McCartney announced Friday a new tour that will see him come to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday, May 13. The 13-stop Got Back tour will open in Spokane on April 28. McCartney’s last full concert took place at Dodger Stadium on July 13, 2019, part of the Freshen Up tour. Several tour dates in 2020 were canceled because of the pandemic. In the Dodger Stadium show, fellow Beatle Ringo Starr made a surprise appearance on stage, joining McCartney for renditions of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter.” “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you, Well, I got back!” McCartney wrote on his Instagram page. A presale will take place Feb. 22. Tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
People

Russell Wilson Proposes to Ciara Again, Asks Her for More Babies: 'Just Give Me One More'

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson seeing more children in their futures?. The Grammy-winning artist, 36, guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and was joined by her husband for the special occasion. During the show, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, surprised the "Level Up" singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby. The couple already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.
Boston Herald

Paul McCartney to perform at Fenway Park this summer

There’s no telling when baseball season will start this year, but one date is booked in ink for Fenway Park: legendary Beatle Paul McCartney’s return on June 7. Fenway will be a stop on McCartney’s just-announced 13-city “GOT BACK” tour, according to the Boston Red Sox. His cross-country sojourn kicks off April 28 in Spokane, Wash.
BOSTON, MA
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Paul McCartney to launch tour in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash — It was billed as a major concert announcement for Spokane and it did not disappoint. On Friday morning, Paul McCartney announced his upcoming U.S. tour will kick off here in the Lilac City. That’s right, Spokane fans will get the chance to see McCartney before anywhere...
Big Country News

Paul McCartney Announces April Concert at Spokane Arena

SPOKANE - Following more than a year of speculation, Paul McCartney on Friday morning announced the GOT BACK Tour, a 13-city return to U.S. stages, kicking off April 28 with Paul’s first ever show in Spokane, and running through to June 16 in East Rutherford, NJ. The MetLife Stadium show is produced by AEG Presents.
Bakersfield Channel

Paul McCartney returning to Los Angeles in May

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — The legendary Paul McCartney is returning to Los Angeles in May as part of the Got Back Tour's stop at SoFi Stadium. The former Beatle's May 13th show goes on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25th. American Express card members can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22nd.
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
CinemaBlend

Kanye West Just Made Another Legal Move In Divorce Case Against Kim Kardashian, As Kim’s Granted Wish To Be Legally Single

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be legally single now, but the drama surrounding the celebrities’ split continues. They've gone back and forth via legal documents regarding the “emotional distress” that the rapper’s social media activity has caused his ex, namely through numerous posts to his account about their breakup, co-parenting situation and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now, Ye made another legal move just before their March 2 court appearance.
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
HollywoodLife

Ringo Starr, 81, Looks Half His Age While Out In LA For A Business Meeting – Photos

The Beatles drummer looked fab, as he was out and about in Los Angeles for a business meeting in a stylish outfit. Ringo Starr must spend more time at the gym than on the yellow submarine! The 81-year-old rock legend looked magnificent as he walked to a business meeting on Friday March 4. The Beatle was dressed in a fashionable, yet comfortable-looking, outfit while he headed out for the meeting in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Ringo lived up to his reputation as a member of the Fab Four with the groovy outfit.
