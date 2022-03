CLEVELAND, OHIO — Hello OBR faithful and Cleveland Browns fans from around the world! As promised we continue our offseason coverage here in The Evil Lair, and tonight we have a special double feature. Do you like Live Mock Drafts? How about the Columbus Blue Jackets? Well then you'll LOVE the shows we have on tap for tonight! The OBR is back again with the most comprehensive Cleveland Browns coverage and MORE, as the OBR Twitch Channel rolls on at 7 Eastern!

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO