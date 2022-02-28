Janesville police find 9mm handgun in snow near Rock County Courthouse after reports of gunfire

JANESVILLE

Police were looking for a person they think is linked to a gun officers found in the snow near the Rock County Courthouse after witnesses reported hearing a volley of gunshots early Friday in downtown Janesville.

According to Janesville police reports, witnesses reported hearing five gunshots ring out at about 3 a.m. Friday between Division Street and Parker Drive on the south side of the courthouse.

Officers who checked the area said they found a black 9mm handgun “buried” in the snow near where witnesses heard gunfire. In the same area, police said they found Suboxone pills, drug testing strips and a THC vape device.

Near the gun and apparent drugs, officers also spotted footprints in the snow, according to reports.

Police said they intended to canvass the neighborhood further and check security footage from apartments that authorities think might show a person believed to be involved in the shots-fired incident.