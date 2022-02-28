ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

AU decries reports of ill treatment as Africans try to flee Ukraine

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAKAR (Reuters) – The African Union (AU) said on Monday that it was disturbed by reports that African citizens in Ukraine are being refused the right to cross borders to safety as they try to flee the conflict in Ukraine....

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macky Sall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#African People#Africans#African Countries#Reuters#The African Union#Au Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Place
Europe
Bossip

Thousands Of Africans In Ukraine Abandoned, Turned Away At Borders, And Forced Off Refugee Trains While Fleeing Russian Invasion

No matter where in the world international tensions turn into violent conflict, anti-Blackness still seems to be the big joker. While Ukraine has captured the world’s attention and sympathy as the target of a Russian invasion, Al Jazeera reports thousands of African citizens working and studying in the country have been left stranded. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday, more than 200 civilians are dead and about 1,100 are injured. Over 100,000 people in Ukraine have been displaced according to United Nations estimates, but Black refugees are saying they’re on their own.
WORLD
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy