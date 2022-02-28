Traditional IRAs & Roth IRAs: What’s the difference?

Tax rules on individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are different for inherited IRAs. Some differences are positive. For instance, someone who inherits an IRA doesn’t pay a penalty for early withdrawal before age 59 1/2. On the negative side, special rules for inherited IRAs may force beneficiaries to take the money out sooner than they’d like. That can trigger an unwanted income tax obligation and even increase taxes on other income by pushing the beneficiary into a higher tax bracket. Fortunately, there are ways to avoid or reduce the potential tax bite on an inherited IRA. A financial advisor may be a big help in walking you through your options. Try using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.
