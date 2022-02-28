Traditional IRAs & Roth IRAs: What’s the difference?

The good news is that many taxpayers are able to have and contribute to both a 401k and an IRA at the same time. A 401k is a retirement account that plan holders typically access through their employer while an IRA is a retirement account that investors set up at a financial institution of their choice. While many believe that an investor is not allowed to have both, that's not the case. Many investors can have and contribute to both a 401k and an IRA at the same time.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO