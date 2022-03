Despite it receiving an extensive update for the 2022 model year, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been spotted wearing subtle exterior enhancements covered up by light camouflaging. In the picture below from the Alfisti Facebook page, the Italian SUV can be seen with slimmer headlights, not unlike the examples found on the recently revealed Tonale crossover. The Torinese carmaker is likely readying its larger SUV for a much-needed facelift, bringing the Stelvio in line with its attractive sibling.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO