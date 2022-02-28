Golden Triangle Kiwanis is for the kids

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Triangle Kiwanis is a local organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the Golden Triangle area, one child and one community at a time. The club looks out for kids in our communities: “We are generous with our time. We are creative...

Daily Jefferson County Union

Whitewater Kiwanis pancake breakfast April 2 is dine-in

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club will be holding a sit-down, dine-in pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 2, from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. (or until the pancakes run out). All are invited to bring their appetites to the Old Armory, 146 W. North St., in downtown Whitewater....
WHITEWATER, WI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Golden Drive for Homeless Kids sponsoring multiple events in F-M area

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple events are approaching fast on the calendar when it comes to giving to those who need it the most. 'Dine to Donate' is an event happening on Wednesday sponsored by Golden Drive for Homeless Kids and both Culver's locations in Fargo and West Fargo. The locations will be donating 20% of all sales between 11am - 2pm and 5pm - 8pm to the Golden Drive for Homeless Kids.
FARGO, ND
Register Citizen

Volunteers sought to help Middletown Kiwanis food project

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Kiwanis Club will be hosting a service project April 2 at Cross Street AME Zion Church on West Street in Middletown. It will coincide with the visit of district Gov. Gayla Bartlett of the Danvers, Mass., Kiwanis Club. Members are invited to the church at...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Texoma's Homepage

Kiwanis Club seeking volunteers for pancake festival

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For 64 years, members of the University Kiwanis Club have been dishing out hundred of pancakes and sausage to the community but due to the pandemic, the event was nearly canceled last year before hosting a drive-thru version of the event. For countless families across Texoma, the University Kiwanis Club’s Annual […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Voice

Kiwanis Pancake Day in Aurora drive-thru

The Aurora and Fox Valley area community are invited to Aurora Central Catholic High School, 1255 N. Edgelawn Dr. (corner Edgelawn & Indian Trail), Aurora, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19, for the “Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day (drive-thru only)”. The Kiwanis Club of Aurora in its 106th year...
AURORA, IL
WATE

Alcoa Kiwanis hosts 31st Annual pancake breakfast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Alcoa organization feeds stomachs and hearts at their annual fundraiser. After 2 years of not being able to get out in the community, Alcoa Kiwanis is gearing up for their 31st Annual Pancake Breakfast. On Saturday, Mar. 26 from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, you can stop by the Alcoa High School cafeteria for some delicious pancakes, that all go to supporting a great cause.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Citizen Tribune

Primitive Quartet to play Kiwanis Kapers

The Kiwanis Kapers is returning for 2022 and it’s taking things old school. The Primitive Quartet will play the annual fundraiser with Saved Thru Faith opening the show. The Primitive Quartet has been traveling and singing gospel music for 46 years. “We count it a joy and privilege to...
MORRISTOWN, TN
indyweeknc

Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle

It's a weekend for powerful performances as we say goodbye to February. With the coronavirus hopefully on the downswing, actors and artists are once more taking to the stage to entertain and educate. If you're in the mood for a less-crowded venue, don your masks and head to a Durham beer garden.
DURHAM, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Kiwanis Club establishes scholarship

Laurinburg — A generous gift of over $44,000 from the Laurinburg Kiwanis Club will endow a scholarship to support Scotland Health Care System employees in their pursuit of expanded professional education and continued growth in healthcare. One scholarship will be awarded annually to a current Scotland Health Care System employee who will, in turn, make a continued commitment to provide their wealth of knowledge to patients and their families throughout the Scotland Health Care System service area.
LAURINBURG, NC
NJ.com

Woodbury Kiwanis gets grant to plan preschool playground

The Greater Woodbury Kiwanis Club has received a $20,000 grant to help with the planned construction of a preschool playground at the West End Elementary School. Local Kiwanis president George Wagoner said the club has been promoting the playground project for over four years, noting there are more than 100 preschool-aged children in the community but no “age appropriate” playground.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Reflector

Kiwanis member recognized for fundraising leadership

Dan Tew, a 14-year member of the University City Kiwanis, has been recognized for his service in running the club’s nut program. The program, which involves selling peanuts and pecans to raise money to support the club’s mission of serving the children of Pitt County, has raised more than $2.1 million since it began in the early 1970s.
PITT COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Kiwanis

ELIZABETHTON — Every other year, the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton recognizes one of its own for exemplary service to the club and to Elizabethton and Carter County. Last Tuesday, the honor went to Jared Tetrick, treasurer of the club.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
The Lima News

Lima Kiwanis program makes prom affordable

LIMA — For years, teens looking for an affordable prom dress have turned to the Diva’s Den. The formal dress giveaway was founded by the Lima Kiwanis Club, which has been collecting new and gently used formal dresses to alleviate the financial burden on families whose teenage daughters wish to attend prom, homecoming and other formal events.
LIMA, OH
WJTV 12

Kiwanis Club of Laurel Celebrates 100th anniversary

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kiwanis Club of Laurel celebrated the organization’s 100th anniversary on Thursday night with a gala at The Gables in Laurel.   The club was founded in 1921 and has operated continuously since that time. Possibly best known for the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser which began in 1955, club members […]
LAUREL, MS
