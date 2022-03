Chick-fil-A is well-known for its classic chicken sandwich topped with two pickles, its killer waffle fries, its creamy milkshakes and frozen lemonade, and its house Chick-fil-A sauce that is so beloved, you can buy it at grocery stores (via Chick-fil-A). This poultry-focused fast-food chain is the real deal, grabbing the chicken restaurant award on the Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend Study that uses consumer feedback to rank the top brands in a variety of categories. And while you might assume that a chicken item is most people's go-to Chick-fil-A order, the most ordered item in 2021 in all United States regions was actually those iconic criss-cross waffle fries, according to the restaurant chain's blog.

