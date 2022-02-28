Westside Christian boys basketball is aiming for a state title

The small Tigard school is the No. 1-ranked team in the 3A classification as the state tournament tips-off Mar. 3.

Bigger isn't always better, and Tigard's Westside Christian's boys basketball team is proving it.

The Eagles are 22-2 overall this season and are the top-ranked team in the 3A classification as the state playoffs get underway. With nine seniors — including two McDonald's All-America nominees — on the roster, this year's team is aiming high, and head coach David Henry said it makes complete sense to him.

"For these guys, it's pretty much championship or bust," Henry said. "Obviously, we hope that happens, but regardless of if it does or doesn't, it's been a tremendous year and certainly a fun ride, to say the least."

Westside Christian caught everyone's attention this past summer when it beat state powers across all classifications, including Lake Oswego, West Linn, Oregon City, Westview and La Salle Prep, to name a handful. Since then, the Eagles have parlayed that success — along with an experienced roste r— into a historic regular season and hopes of the state title they've had their eyes on since they tipped things off against Nyssa in their season opener Dec. 2.

Henry said that because of their mature roster and high expectations, they scheduled as difficult as possible in an effort to best prepare the team for a deep postseason run.

"A lot of the bigger teams wouldn't play us based on what we did last summer," Henry said. "But what we put together has really paid dividends and definitely played a big part in us securing the No. 1 seed."

The Eagles have nine seniors on the roster, and Henry said they're both highly compassionate and competitive, which can make for intense practice and game situations. But he also said it's the most tight-knit group he's coached. Couple that with their depth, and it's been a lethal combination for opponents.

"They just have that 'dog' in them that makes them hungry every day in practice," Henry said. "They definitely get at each other's throats, but it's what makes them who they are, and what we are as a team — in the best way possible."

The Eagles are led by Jaymeson Ye and Landon Thom, both of whom were McDonald's All-American nominees.

Ye, who was recently named the Lewis & Clark League's Player of the Year, is a dynamic athlete. At 6-foot-4, Ye can change the game with his ability to run the floor, suffocate opponents defensively, and energize the crowd with highlight blocks and dunks.

Thom was lost to injury in the team's first league game against De La Salle North Catholic Jan. 4. But he has made his presence felt from the sidelines.

"It's been painful to watch, because we've been very close over the years," Henry said of Thom's injury. "Landon has had some bad luck with injuries, but he's just a tremendous leader. Not having him on the court has definitely hurt us, but he's made his mark in other ways."

In Thom's absence, fellow senior Jake Hergert has stepped up, leading the team in both points (17 ppg) and rebounds (11 ppg).

At 6-foot-5, Henry said that Hergert has a lethal combination of size and length, and as a result, he can guard anyone on the floor and do much of what he needs to — on both ends of the court — with relative ease.

"He's kind of a quiet killer," the coach said. "He can score both inside and out and go for 20 or 30 points without you really knowing it. He's been tremendous."

Both of Westside's losses this season came at the hands of conference opponents, Oregon Episcopal and De La Salle North Catholic, the latter of which came in their conference championship Feb. 19.

De La Salle is the No. 2-ranked team in the 3A classification, and Henry said he fully expects them to make their way to the state final this Saturday, Mar. 5. But he and his team hope to be there as well, and it's in that game where they can do what they've hoped to do all season: win state.

"It's never been about winning a bunch of games in the regular season," Henry said. "It's always been about a state championship, and we're getting down to it now."

Westside Christian tips off the OSAA 3A state tournament against No. 9-seeded Pleasant Hill Thursday, March 3, at North Bend High School. The state title game is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Marshfield High School.

