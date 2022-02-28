ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bank robber escapes with three-figure sum

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

A robber escaped with a three-figure sum of money after threatening staff at a city bank.

The man, who was carrying an item wrapped in plastic carrier bags, entered the Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow , at around 4.05pm on Monday and demanded money.

He threatened staff and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.

The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old and was wearing a grey hooded top and light blue jeans.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in the Shawlands area of the city.

Detective Sergeant Laura Roberts, of Govan police station, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during the robbery, however it was a very frightening experience for the staff in the bank.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or just prior to the incident, to contact police.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2174 of Monday February 28, 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

The Independent

The Independent

