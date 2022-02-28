ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says Americans should not be worried about nuclear war amid Putin threats

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPbNj_0eRbPs2W00

President Biden said definitively that Americans need not worry about the threat of nuclear war as Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine persists.

A reporter asked Mr Biden on Monday if Americans should “be worried about nuclear war”.

“No,” Mr Biden responded.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said

“We are assessing President Putin’s directive and at this time we see no reason to change our own alert levels,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday, which State Department spokesman Ned Price also echoed.

“We are assessing President Putin's directive at this time, as I think you have heard us say we see no reason to change our own alert levels,” Mr Price said.

Mr Biden’s words comes less than a week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian president Vladimir Putin announced that Russia’s nuclear forces were being put “on alert”, which he said was in response to “aggressive statements” by Nato.

The concern comes as the United States and its allies have taken aggressive actions against Russia since the invasion. A senior administration official outlined the United States’ sanction of the Russian Central Bank in a background press call.

“It takes trust and solidarity to sanction the central bank of a one and a half trillion-dollar economy, multiples larger than Iran’s or Venezuela’s,” a senior administration official told reporters. “The ruble is in free fall, and soon you’ll see inflation spike and economic activity contract. This is a vicious feedback loop that's triggered by Putin’s own choices and accelerated by his own aggression.”

The announcement comes as the United States has already moved to sanction multiple Russian banks and took extraordinary measures to weaken the nation’s economy.

But Mr Biden has said that the United States would not commit ground troops to the fight against Russia. The US has also rebuffed Ukraine’s request for a no-fly zone, noting that such a move would amount to a pretext to US military combat in Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear War#Us Military#Economy#Americans#State Department#Russian#Nato#The Russian Central Bank
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

532K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy