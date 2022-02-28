ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US states adding to financial pressure on Russia over war

By DAVID A. LIEB
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38s0G7_0eRbPjLD00
Pennsylvania Russia Ukraine War A sign in the vodka area of a Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits store reflects the states decision to withdraw Russian-made products for sale, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Harmony, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic)

Seeking to tighten the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against Ukraine, governors and lawmakers in numerous U.S. states were taking actions Monday to pull state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same.

The effect of sanctions by U.S. states often pales in comparison to national ones, but state officials said they wanted to show solidarity with Ukraine and do what they could to build upon the penalties imposed on Russia by the U.S. government and other Western nations.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican, got a bipartisan standing ovation Monday when he told representatives he would seek to have the state’s retirement funds quickly divested from any Russian assets.

“I don’t know about y’all, but I don’t want one penny of Georgians’ money going to subsidize Vladimir Putin,” Ralston said. “While our role in international affairs is limited, we make clear we stand with those who want to live in peace.”

Some actions have been largely symbolic. The capitols in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Tennessee and the governor's mansion in South Carolina were lit with the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as co-chairs of the presidentially appointed Council of Governors. Oklahoma's Republican-controlled Senate passed a resolution affirming the historical ties between the state and the people of Ukraine and supporting their fight against what it described as “an illegal and violent” Russian invasion.

Other state actions have potential teeth.

On Monday, the Indiana House passed legislation that would block Russian-controlled businesses and nonprofits from acquiring property in Indiana for one year. It now goes to the Senate.

“Indiana will not be a safe haven for ill-gotten Russian funds, nor for its oligarchs trying to find financial shelter in the wake of Putin’s unconscionable invasion of Ukraine,” Democratic state Rep. Ryan Dvorak said while proposing the amendment last week.

Pennsylvania lawmakers said Monday they will file legislation requiring state pension funds to pull investments connected to the Russian government and its critical supporters. The state Treasury Department also has begun divesting its minimal holdings in Russian-based companies.

In a memo to fellow senators, Democratic state Sen. Sharif Street said Pennsylvania “must wield our economic power to ensure that Russia faces grave consequences for their flagrant violations of international law and human cooperation.”

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, a Republican seeking co-sponsors for the legislation, said state lawmakers "have a moral obligation to ensure that our public fund investments are not inadvertently supporting those who are engaging in an unprovoked invasion of their democratically elected neighbors.”

Arkansas lawmakers have filed proposals authorizing banks in the state to freeze the assets of Russian oligarchs and to require a boycott of Russian-made goods. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared Tuesday through Thursday “special days of prayer for Ukraine.”

A bipartisan group of California lawmakers said Monday they also will introduce legislation to divest public money from Russian state entities.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Sunday forbidding her state from doing business with Russia. She ordered state agencies to divest money and assets from companies or institutions aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine. The Democratic governor also said New York would welcome Ukrainian refugees, noting that New York already is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S.

On Monday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, ordered state offices under his control to terminate government contracts that benefit Russian businesses.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, also has banned state agencies from doing business with Russian state-owned firms and their subcontractors. Colorado’s $61 billion state pension fund is pulling $8 million from a Russian state-owned bank identified in federal sanctions.

Governors or other state officials in Connecticut, Indiana, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia and Washington also have ordered a review of whether any state money is going to Russian companies or investments supporting the Russian government. A North Dakota investment board was due to meet later this week to discuss its investments in Russia.

“If our state can put one brick in the wall around Putin, it will be a good thing, and we intend to do all that we can in this regard,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat.

Two prominent Republican governors, Florida’s Ron DeSantis and South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, who are widely seen as angling for a White House bid, mostly took aim at President Joe Biden rather than issuing executive orders targeting Russia. They criticized his energy policies and said that had made it difficult to slap sanctions on Russia's exports of oil and gas.

Other governors are seeking to sever good-will relationships between their home states and those in Russia.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that he's dissolving Maryland’s decades-old sister-state relationship with Russia’s Leningrad region after the invasion of Ukraine. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, asked the cities of Norfolk and Roanoke to end their sister city partnerships with Russian cities. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, called for an end to its sister state relationship with Stavrapol Krai, Russia, and a strengthening of its sister state relationship with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.

Several states have expressed a willingness to provide housing to Ukranian refugees. The Washington state House and Senate each have added amendments to their budget proposals setting aside $19 million to provide services and temporary housing to refugees who come from Ukraine.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, posted on Twitter over the weekend that he has asked restaurants and retailers " to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves."

Officials in Alabama, Iowa, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia — all states that control the sale of alcohol — have directed Russian-sourced alcohol to be removed from store shelves.

“Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange,” Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said.

___

Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri. Associated Press state government reporters from around the U.S. contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Missouri joins states targeting Russia over war in Ukraine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials proposed to cancel public contracts with Russian entities and pull Russian products from stores Wednesday as they joined a growing contingent of U.S. states targeting the country over its war against Ukraine. Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said he was encouraging retailers...
MISSOURI STATE
WKRC

Will the US go to war with Russia?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As President Biden sends another 7,000 troops to Europe, the question on everyone's mind is, what it would take for US soldiers to take part in this conflict?. The invasion of Ukraine has continued into its second night, and the world is watching as Russia’s assault leaves...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

As war in Ukraine intensifies, US gasoline hits record $4.17

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 per gallon Tuesday as the country banned Russian oil imports after its invasion of Ukraine. The national average rose by 10 cents per gallon in one day, and it’s up 55 cents since last week, according to AAA data. The previous high was set 13 years ago when the national average price hit $4.10 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

Russia-Ukraine war is 'a financial war now': Deutsche Bank

The war between Russia and Ukraine has found a new battlefield after another turbulent weekend for the global financial markets. "This is in effect a financial war now," warned Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid in a note on Monday. Deutsche Bank's commentary comes as Western allies moved to block "selected"...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates: Russia offers humanitarian corridors again

The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:. The Russian military offered again on Tuesday to provide humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave five Ukrainian cities after several previous attempts to establish safe exits have failed. Ukrainian officials said that Russian shelling again made it impossible for civilians to use the...
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates: Russian currency restrictions tightened

The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:. Russia’s Central Bank has sharply tightened currency restrictions amid crippling Western sanctions over the Russian war in Ukraine. The bank ordered the country’s commercial banks to cap the amount clients can withdraw from their hard currency deposits at $10,000. Any withdrawals above...
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russia underestimated Ukraine's resistance, US officials say

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine's resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties, the Biden administration's top intelligence official told lawmakers Tuesday. The testimony, in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, amounted to...
POLITICS
AFP

European embassies pressure Pakistan over UN vote on Ukraine war

The ambassadors of European Union nations to Pakistan appealed Tuesday for Islamabad to support an emergency resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine after the country abstained from an earlier vote on the crisis. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is attempting a balancing act in relations with the world's superpowers -- particularly as Islamabad's value to the United States has slipped following the withdrawal of foreign forces from neighbouring Afghanistan. "We urge Pakistan to join us in condemning Russia's actions and to voice support for upholding the UN charter and the founding principles of international law," said a statement signed by the envoys from EU member states, as well as Britain, Canada, Japan, Norway and Switzerland. Pakistan on Monday abstained from a UN Human Rights Council vote calling for an urgent debate on the war, which was nevertheless pushed through and is due to take place on Thursday.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Vladimir Putin
BBC

Meerkat ads pulled over Ukraine war sensitivities

The Comparethemarket price comparison site has pulled ads featuring the animated rich Russian meerkat Aleksandr Orlov from news bulletins and content about the Ukraine war. The firm said it had reviewed its media strategy due to the sensitivities around the Russian invasion. Orlov, and sidekick Sergei, feature in one of...
EUROPE
WJTV 12

Gas expert shares opinion on price outlook after U.S. bans oil from Russia

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There isn’t a clear end to high gas prices as President Joe Biden announced the United States is cutting ties with Russian oil. The president also announced that 30 million barrels of the petroleum reserve have been released, totaling 60 million barrels worldwide. Currently, the United States uses 20 million barrels […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Western#Republican#Georgians#Democrat#Council Of Governors#Senate#The Indiana House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Russia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
80K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy