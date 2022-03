The Elantra GT is a compact four-door hatchback, based on the European-market Hyundai i30. Compared to the Elantra sedan, it is nine inches shorter on a two-inch shorter wheelbase, and it competes directly with the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. The GT is the sportiest of the Elantra line, with a stiffer body structure and a sport-oriented suspension, and it’s available with automatic or manual transmissions. The current-generation Elantra GT launched in the 2013 model year, with a mid-cycle refresh for 2016 that included a new front fascia, prominent hexagonal grille and a new wheel design. While it's held up fairly well, the Elantra GT is definitely due for a significant update, which is scheduled for next year.

