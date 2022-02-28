Flood Watch issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 08:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-070300- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.W.0009.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220218T0054Z.220309T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 852 AM EST Sun Mar 6 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Muskingum River at Coshocton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water reaches low lying areas between Tuscarawas and Walhonding Rivers just upstream of the confluence of the two rivers. At 15.0 feet, Low areas are flooded and water reaches a few homes along Route 16 south of Coshocton and along County Route 1A north of Coshocton. At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect the Lake Park area along the Walhonding River and begins backwater flooding along Mill Creek north of Lake Park and along Route 83. Flood waters will begin to enter yards in low-lying areas along County Route 1A. At 18.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs along County Route 1A and lower areas along Route 16 south. Widespread flooding occurs from the Lake Park area south to near the intersection of Routes 83 and 36. Homes around North Water Street in Coshocton floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 17.2 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.0 feet on 03/20/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Coshocton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Muskingum River At Coshocton affecting Coshocton County.

