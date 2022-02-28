Flood Watch issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mahoning; Portage; Stark FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Ohio, including the following counties, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 641 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Akron, Canton, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Sebring, Mogadore, Minerva, Hartville, Brewster, Navarre, Waynesburg, East Sparta, Wilmot, New Franklin and Norton. Zimber Ditch in Stark County is also rising towards flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0