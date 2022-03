Michael Buffer’s trademark catchphrase, “Let’s get ready to rumble.” would be a perfect way to kick off the PIAA individual wrestling championships Thursday. It’s time to tighten up the headgear and put it all on the line for 520 young men (260 in each classification) for three days of all-out mayhem as they convene at Giant Center in Hershey.

WWE ・ 5 MINUTES AGO