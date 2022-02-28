ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Stay healthy as the seasons change

KCTV 5
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring cleaning isn’t just for your house. As the...

www.kctv5.com

KIVI-TV

How to stay safe, healthy during cold weather

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Following the warm weather the Magic Valley had over the weekend, freezing temperatures are in the forecast for the duration of this week. The South Central Public Health District is sharing some general safety tips to be prepared and keep safe from the cold. “Something...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5

Crave adventure? Try this job

Ryan Lawn & Tree is hiring arborists. Seth Sakovitz describes what the job entails and what benefits come with joining the Ryan team. Ready to apply? Click here. Sponsored by Ryan Lawn & Tree.
JOBS
8 News Now

Cell phones are spreading the flu; how to stay healthy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This year’s flu season has been reported to be the worst. To stay clean, many wipe down their work computers, doorknobs, countertops, and other everyday items. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the flu can spread it to others up to six feet away and it’s easily […]
CELL PHONES
Lifestyle
Mental Health
Health
defpen

6 Ways Women Can Stay Healthy While Dating

While dating can be fun, it’s not without its challenges. Many women are empowered by the ability to find a casual partner or look for a longer-term relationship, depending on their needs and desires. The key thing to remember while navigating the world of dating is to put your health and safety first.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KCTV 5

Representation Matters: The Black Pantry

In today’s Representation Matters series, Kelli Taylor talks with The Black Pantry Owner Brian Roberts. Learn more about The Black Pantry when they take over Black Excellence KC’s Instagram account.
SOCIETY
KCTV 5

Non-invasive technology helping people shed pounds

For over a decade now, Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo has helped thousands of patients here in Kansas City shed the pounds with their non-invasive laser-like lipo technology. Dr. Jeremy Landry, D.C. (and his adorable kids) with Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo showed us how their technology works and what results to expect from the treatments. Sponsored by Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Herald and News

KCC trucking instructor credits healthy changes for survival

KLAMATH FALLS — Dean Hankins, a career truck driver for three decades and certified drivers license (CDL) instructor with Aisling Truck Academy and Klamath Community College, credits discipline and hard work with a surprising lifestyle change that ultimately saved his life. Now 73, Hankins has found the not-so-secret fountain...
Science Focus

Switching to a Nordic diet could us help us stay healthy

The health benefits of eating a Mediterranean-style diet have long been touted by nutritionists, but it seems eating more like our Northern European neighbours could provide similar results. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have found that the Nordic diet can provide significant health benefits such as lower cholesterol, lower...
DIETS
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Starving' mum offered only crisps, popcorn, celery and chocolate on long-haul British Airways flight

A mum claims British Airways ruined her Caribbean holiday by leaving her so 'starving' on a nine-hour flight after a 'pitiful' meal of only crisps, popcorn, celery and other chocolate that she almost passed out. Mum-of-two Amber Fisher suffers from coeliac disease but says the airline's 'confusing website' led her to believe she simply had to inform crew of her allergy upon boarding to be provided with a gluten-free meal.
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

New Research Says Mosquitoes Are Most Attracted to One Color in Particular

When mosquito season hits, you want to do everything you can to avoid being bitten by the pesky, blood-sucking bugs. But, while there are plenty of factors that go into how attractive you are to mosquitoes, new research has found the colors you’re wearing definitely play a role. That’s...
WILDLIFE

