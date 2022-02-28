ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

OC-based streaming app Trubify launches $12M Series A funding round

By Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDyeo_0eRbKEvL00

Created by musicians for musicians, Trubify — a live-streaming app that offers fair pay to artists — has announced its $12 million Series A round of funding.

The app has partnered with Octane, an Orange County tech accelerator and innovation organization, providing an investment capital along with growth resources that is committed to creating more than 55,000 high paying technology jobs in Southern California by 2030.

“Trubify has grown exponentially—both nationwide and globally—and Series A funding will help us accomplish our business milestones and strategies while focusing on maximizing investor returns,” says Trubify founder and CEO Stephen Tyszka. “As a Southern California-based company, we are also aligned with Octane’s mission to enhance a growing tech ecosystem here in our own community.”

Two of Tyszka’s companies have been acquired, including fintech app Blast.com, co-founded with serial investor Walter Cruttenden, who is also the founder of Acorns, Roth Capital, iBank of eTrade, among other companies. Trubify is backed by Cruttenden, who also serves on Trubify’s Board of Advisors.

Since launching in 2021, Trubify has increased engagement on its platform by over 500 percent, while live streaming, in general, was up 266 percent that same year.

An experienced leadership team and advisors — not to mention the platform’s built-in virality — has garnered $1 million in royalty contracts in less than one year since launch, with $3 million more in advanced negotiation.

Trubify’s rapid growth is partly due to a demand for more socially responsible music consumption, but the platform has also devised features that actively assist creators in acquiring engagement and revenue — a massive benefit for artists seeking to pivot their business strategies in a music industry forever altered by the global pandemic.

“As an Octane LaunchPad Accelerator alum, Trubify epitomizes the type of innovation that synergistically ties into our mission,” says Octane CEO Bill Carpou. “Their music-streaming platform that empowers artists not only showcases the SoCal tech community but is leading the way for future innovation stemming from our ecosystem.”

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Council members want LA region to become a green hydrogen hub

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell introduced a motion Friday to have the city submit a proposal to the U.S. Department of Energy to have the Los Angeles area be considered for a regional “Green Hydrogen Hub” to power hard-to-electrify industries with renewable energy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LISC awarded $750K grant to support diverse, affordable housing professionals

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) announced that the non-profit has received a $750,000 grant over three years from Merritt Community Capital Corporation to support and expand the work of LISC’s Housing Development Training Institute (HDTI) by three times the amount of participants, training the state of California’s next generation of affordable housing developers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy