Cheeseburger Pie

Chess pie is a large and welcoming family within the world of Southern desserts. There are many types of chess pie, but lemon is a standout. Rich without being too eggy, the filling tastes bright and sunny with a hint of texture from cornmeal, which is one of the defining characteristics of classic chess pie. This recipe offers the shortcut of using a store-bought pie shell, and we appreciate that there are great ones on the market these days. That doesn't mean you can't make your own, if you prefer. The goal is to fill any pie shell with this delicious filling, which is the star of the show. And for that, only fresh lemon juice and zest will do, so don't compromise with bottled.

