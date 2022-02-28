Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Russians advance on Kyiv

Russian officials have released a photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is currently jailed in Moscow after she was arrested for allegedly transporting drugs. Ms Griner was taken into custody weeks ago at Moscow's airport after returning to Russia from New York. Hashish oil was allegedly found in her bags by Russian customs agents. The photo was broadcast on Russian state TV on Tuesday, and shows Ms Griner holding a piece of paper. Due to the low quality of the image it is difficult to determine what is written on the sheet of paper. Russian officials also released...

SPORTS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO