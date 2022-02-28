ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch King Richard’s Will Smith’s Emotional Reaction To Winning A SAG Award

By Adreon Patterson
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Will Smith has been on the tip of Hollywood’s tongue as of late with his performance in King Richard. He’s been gathering Oscar buzz for months as he has inched closer toward collecting his golden man. He already picked up a Golden Globe for the sports drama, and this weekend he...

