April Foulcard was the mayor of Jeanerette from 2013 until 2019. During that time, she is accused of doing many illegal things. According to a press release from the 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe, the Legislative Auditor released a report in 2019 indicating that Foulcard had failed to complete mandatory audits for the City of Jeanerette. A Louisiana State Police investigation found that, in addition, Foulcard allegedly failed to remit federal payroll taxes and file quarterly reports in a timely fashion. These unremitted federal taxes totaled over $125,000 from 2016 through 2018. She allegedly did the same thing with state payroll taxes, rolling up $70,000.

JEANERETTE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO