AU decries reports of ill treatment as Africans try to flee Ukraine

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAKAR (Reuters) – The African Union (AU) said on Monday that it was disturbed by reports that African citizens in Ukraine are being refused the right to cross borders to safety as they try to flee the conflict in Ukraine....

