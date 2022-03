Outside of things like available range and the sheer cost of batteries, the time it takes to charge an EV – especially if you’re not at a high capacity DC fast charger – can be a hard pill to swallow. DC fast charging, however, goes a long way to getting us back on the road fast. Tesla’s supercharger network, for example, can give you 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes on the fastest charging option. That’s not bad. Some companies want the whole process to be faster, and perhaps even faster than the time it takes to refuel an ICE vehicle. This is where the concept of battery swapping comes in. Some companies have decided to make it a priority, while others, like BMW, see it as a complete waste of time.

