Ellington, CT

Jury selection in Dabate trial to start Tuesday

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago
Jury selection in the long-delayed trial of Richard Dabate - accused of killing his wife, Connie, 39, in their Ellington home two days before Christmas 2015 - is slated to begin Tuesday, according to the Vernon Superior Court clerk's office.

While no mention of jury selection was made during court proceedings today in Dabate's case, the clerk's office said afterwards that it's expected to begin Tuesday.

It's the second time officials will attempt to seat a jury in the sensational case.

Jury selection was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic with only one juror left to be selected, a court clerk said at the time. The trial requires 12 jurors and four alternates, and the prosecution and defense had already spent two weeks choosing them.

The trial was originally scheduled to start April 14, 2020.

Dabate has pleaded not guilty to murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in the death of his wife more than six years ago.

According to state police and the prosecutor, Dabate had been having two extramarital affairs and was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses when he shot his wife to death in the basement of their home, then staged the scenario as a home invasion.

Dabate was arrested almost 16 months later and subsequently released on $1 million bond.

