Being a new mom can be tough. The best support I found was being around other moms, new moms, experienced moms, wise moms. They were there to tell me that everything I was experiencing was normal and an occasional shoulder to cry on! What area resources did you find as a new parent? Let us know if we missed anything. Also, make sure to check out our events calendar for these events and more. Our public libraries have awesome programs for children as well.

APPLETON, WI ・ 22 DAYS AGO