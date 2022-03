MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The world of work is in flux as workers are leaving jobs in droves. Many in the “Great Resignation Generation” are freelancing, taking gig jobs, no longer employed in a traditional manner and that brings new tax challenges. Yes, taxes. You have to pay taxes on anything you make in non-traditional freelance employment. That’s the word from Gus Rodriquez, the registered tax agent at Tax House. “The beautiful side of freelancing is you get to make money, spend money and then pay tax versus the W-2. You make money, get taxed and you spend it,” said Rodriguez. The folks at “The Tax...

