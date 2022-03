Gold surged on Thursday with the news of Russia invading Ukraine and the price came within about 5% of its all-time high of $2,067 per ounce from August, 2020. Tensions have been rising at the Russian – Ukrainian border for several weeks and the gold price has been rising right along with it, currently up over $106 per ounce in the past 30 days.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO